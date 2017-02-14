Timeline: What we know about the events leading to Michael Flynn's resignation

Less than a month in to the new administration, President Trump's national security advisor, Gen. Michael Flynn, has resigned after admitting that he misled his White House colleagues, including Vice President Mike Pence, about conversations he'd had with Russia's ambassador to Washington.

In those conversations, officials say, Flynn discussed sanctions that the Obama administration had imposed on Russia to punish Moscow for its interference in the U.S. election. Those conversations could have violated the Logan Act, which prevents unauthorized citizens from negotiating with foreign governments in relation to “disputes or controversies.” The law, however, which was enacted in the 1790s, has never been used to prosecute anyone.

Here's the timeline of events leading up to Flynn's resignation: