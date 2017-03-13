California Democrats unveil expansive aid plan with goal of making public colleges 'debt-free'

Seizing on growing concerns over college affordability, California lawmakers are poised to propose what would be the most generous college aid plan in the nation, covering not just tuition but also living expenses that have led to spiraling student debt.

The plan, to be formally rolled out by Assembly Democrats at a news conference Monday morning, would supplement California’s existing aid programs, with the aim of eradicating the need for student loans for nearly 400,000 students in the Cal State and University of California systems. It also would boost grants to community college students and give those attending them full time a tuition-free first year.

“Lower-income students … are able to many times, through our great programs in California, get help to pay for tuition. But they’re still graduating with a tremendous amount of debt,” said Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento), who is spearheading the plan. “The cost of living, the books, the transportation — that’s [what] we really need to tackle.”

The plan comes at a time when college costs are facing increased scrutiny. Nearly 60% of Californians in a recent survey said affordability was a big problem for the state’s higher education system. Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid last year catapulted his call for tuition-free college into the national spotlight.

Under the new plan, students still would have access to existing financial aid, including federal Pell Grants, state programs such as Cal Grants, university grants and Middle Class Scholarships (if they are not eliminated as Gov. Jerry Brown has proposed). Parents making more than $60,000 would be expected to make a contribution, and students also would be expected to chip in by holding part-time jobs year-round.

The new scholarship would cover the rest of the average annual cost of college, which is around $21,000 at Cal State and $33,000 at UC.

“It’s by far the most comprehensive and wide-reaching proposal in the country,” said Lupita Cortez Alcalá, executive director of the California Student Aid Commission.

Already, she says, the $2.1 billion in annual state financial aid that her commission administers is the most generous in the nation. The Assembly proposal would make it more so by expanding coverage of living expenses — which accounts for 60% of the total cost of attendance at UC. Other “free college” programs in Oregon and Tennessee and a proposal in New York cover only tuition and fees.

“This additional plan would really help close some of the gaps in the current financial aid,” Cortez Alcalá said.

Fully implemented, the new aid program would cost around $1.6 billion per year, although proponents expect that price tag would come down as the state minimum wage increased and students earned more in their jobs. Assembly Democrats are proposing phasing in the new scholarships over five years, with an initial cost of $320 million and an additional $100 million for the community college provisions.

The total cost is far less than the $3.3-billion price tag the Legislative Analyst’s Office estimated for fully debt-free college. That report, released in February, included covering the living expenses for community college students, which this latest proposal would not do.

Debate on college affordability spurs California lawmakers to offer proposals to help students »

The lawmakers’ proposal faces steep odds in making it into the state’s final budget plan, which is due in June. Brown, who has been reluctant to approve new spending even in cash-flush years, forecast a slight budget deficit next year. His initial spending plan would phase out the Middle Class Scholarships, a program championed by former Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez (D-Los Angeles).

And lawmakers already have other vexing policy issues on their plates.

“We have transportation to do. We have housing to do,” said Assemblyman Jose Medina (D-Riverside), who chairs the Assembly higher education committee. “But maybe, finally, college and higher education is rising to the top.”

The proposal is backed by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount), whose support may help its prospects in budget negotiations with Brown and Senate leader Kevin de Léon (D-Los Angeles), who has proposed his own bill to boost aid at community colleges.

But Rendon stopped short of calling the package the top Assembly priority in the budget this year and took pains to temper expectations of its place in the final plan.

“It’s going to follow the normal budget process,” he said. “Am I going to guarantee we’re going to get this across the finish line? No, I’m not. But it’s a hugely important issue to a lot of our caucus members.”

The state’s three public systems of higher education, which educate the largest number of low-income students in the nation, welcomed the proposal.

“As an institution committed to expanding educational access for low-income and first-generation students … we look forward to studying the proposal and working with the Legislature on this important issue,” the University of California said in a statement.

UC already covers tuition and some living expenses for students whose families earn less than $80,000 a year. But the 10-campus system requires that students, regardless of income, contribute about $9,700 annually. That “self-help” requirement — which the debt-free proposal would retain at some level — may be one reason that even low-income students covered by financial aid still graduate with an average $20,000 in debt, according to Ralph Washington Jr., UC Student Assn. president. (That’s lower than the national average of $28,950, a UC spokesman said.)

Washington said some students take out loans to cover their self-help portion rather than work long hours, which can affect their grades. Some also need to send some of their job earnings to help their struggling families. Rent also is very high in some areas where UC campuses are located, such as Westwood, Berkeley, San Diego and Santa Cruz.