Essential Politics: When is a veto an attempt to 'mansplain' to women?

Even the online edition of the venerable Merriam-Webster dictionary notes that the word “mansplain” is part of today’s vernacular. So are we really surprised it took this long for it to make it into the fight over a piece of state legislation?

Good morning from the the state capital. I’m Sacramento Bureau Chief John Myers, and September is always a big month for members of the Legislature, the moment of truth when a governor signs or vetoes hundreds of bills.

On Tuesday, Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed two much-discussed tax break proposals, efforts to exempt tampons and diapers from California’s sales tax.

SALES TAX SMACKDOWN: WILL IT GO NEXT TO 2018?

“Tax breaks are the same as new spending,” Brown wrote in a blanket veto message of seven tax exemption bills. His administration pegged the total cost of the proposals at $300 million.

But the author of the tax-free tampon bill, Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), took to Twitter with a very pointed rebuttal.

“@JerryBrownGov,” wrote Garcia in using Brown’s Twitter handle, “please #mansplain why it’s ok to balance the budget on women’s backs? The unfair #tampontax continues.”

Others on Twitter agreed, some using the hashtag “#wrongsideofhistory” in criticizing Brown’s veto.

Meantime, the author of the vetoed tax break on diaper purchases went a different route: As Liam Dillon reports, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) has suggested a statewide ballot measure in 2018 that would zap taxes on items deemed a necessity and instead tax things that aren’t … like candy.

Garcia, too, has mused on this same idea. And California political junkies will remember the 1992 ballot fight that this invokes, the measure approved by voters to abolish the “snack tax” imposed during the fiscal mess of 1991.

A quick side note: The vetoes were first revealed — again on Twitter — by Brown’s top adviser, Nancy McFadden. Might that have been an attempt to head off the ensuing gender critique?

OBAMA ‘REALLY, REALLY, REALLY’ WANTS CLINTON TO WIN

President Obama traveled to Philadelphia on Tuesday, and while he piled on the adverbs in support of Hillary Clinton, he also took a few swipes at Donald Trump, as Michael Memoli reports.

“This guy who spent 70 years on this earth showing no concern for working people — this guy's suddenly going to be your champion?” Obama asked.

CLINTON AND COFFEE, TRUMP AND TAXES

Bill Clinton made the rounds in Los Angeles subbing for his pneumonia-recovering wife (who made plans to reemerge on Thursday) and drew a crowd at a trendy Melrose Place coffeehouse.

Meanwhile, the GOP nominee and daughter Ivanka Trump were in Pennsylvania to revisit his plan for a tax break to help lessen the costs of child care on families. The plan, Trump said, is “pro-family, it’s pro-child, it’s pro-worker.”

CLINTON EMAIL TECHNICIANS STAY MUM

On Capitol Hill, Republicans in Congress continue to hammer the issues surrounding Clinton’s private email server.

On Tuesday, computer techs who worked on the Clinton system refused to answer questions from a congressional committee. And a third person, a former State Dept. employee, didn’t even show up.

“It’s not optional,” said Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), the chairman of the committee.

Caption Trumpisms: Say it, repeat it, say it again Trumpisms: A look at one of Trump's most common speech patterns. Say it, repeat it, say it again. Trumpisms: A look at one of Trump's most common speech patterns. Say it, repeat it, say it again. Caption The ultimate side-by-side convention comparison of Clinton and Trump on the issues An examination of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's convention acceptance speeches and how they line up on several key issues. Full coverage at latimes.com/conventions. An examination of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's convention acceptance speeches and how they line up on several key issues. Full coverage at latimes.com/conventions.

POLL: VOTERS BACK GUN AMMUNITION LIMITS OF PROP. 63

Back here in California, a new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll shows strong support for Proposition 63, this fall’s ballot measure that places new rules and restrictions on gun ammunition.

As Patrick McGreevy writes, 64% of those surveyed support the initiative championed by Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, and some believe high-profile shootings from San Bernardino to Orlando have helped boost the interest in changing state law.

The survey also finds about an equal number of Californians who were polled — 66% — said that they don’t own a gun.

ALLEGATIONS FLY IN CONGRESSIONAL RACE

Democrat Douglas Applegate, a retired U.S. Marine colonel who has mounted a serious challenge against Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of Vista, spent Tuesday responding to reports that he stalked and threatened his ex-wife when they went through a contentious divorce more than 10 years ago. Phil Willon reports that an Orange County judge issued two temporary restraining orders against Applegate at the time, and even forced him to turn over his two handguns. Applegate said he was never found responsible for any wrongdoing and accused the Issa campaign of being behind the report. Applegate’s campaign put out a statement from his ex-wife, who said she plans to vote for Applegate in November.