Essential Politics: What did they know and when did they know it?

It’s one of the most all-consuming questions ever asked in American politics, a tried and true part of any investigation of what could be a serious scandal.

Who knew what? And when?

Good morning from the state capital. I’m Sacramento Bureau Chief John Myers, and we begin with the intense fight over what happens now that retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn has stepped aside as President Trump’s national security advisor.

OUT LIKE FLYNN

Monday night’s sudden and surprising resignation by Flynn (or was it a firing?) came just 24 days into Trump’s presidency. And it’s likely to cause ripples that last for weeks or months.

After several days of damaging accusations about his post-election conversations with Russia’s ambassador, Flynn’s departure may temporarily stop the political bleeding. But it does nothing to stop more worrisome questions about Moscow’s meddling in the U.S. elections, and whether Trump will be able to stay on course with his stated goal of improving relations between the two countries.

TRUMP KNEW FOR THREE WEEKS

Back to those key questions, though, memorialized by the Watergate scandal of 1973 and 1974: What did (insert the name of prominent person here) know, and when did he or she know it?

The White House said Tuesday that the president knew about the concerns over Flynn’s Russian communiqués for three weeks and that Trump had been “evaluating” the situation.

Consider, too, some other notable nuggets offered on Tuesday by Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary. First, he said Trump asked for the resignation — a distinction from early reports that Flynn simply offered it.

And perhaps more important, Spicer sought to portray the entire episode as not “a legal issue, but a trust issue.”

Not that Democrats are buying that.

DEMOCRATS DEMAND ANSWERS

Democrats demanded on Tuesday a full investigation of Flynn’s dealings with Russian leaders. They want an independent review of the situation.

“Gen. Flynn’s resignation is not the end of the story, it is merely the beginning,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.)

Republicans, meanwhile, were less than unanimous in their reactions to what should happen next. House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (D-Wisc.) said he would “leave it up to the administration” to determine what happens next. And two prominent California congressmen, from different parties, are also sparring about the next steps.

Are there other shoes to drop? How does the president react to what will certainly be a drumbeat of Democratic calls for a deeper dive into alleged deception? We’ll keep on top of all of this on our Essential Washington daily news feed.

And while you ponder what’s next, check out our timeline of the events in the Flynn saga.

A LEADER IN IRAQ, NOW AT THE PRESIDENT’S SIDE

Trump tapped retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg to fill Flynn’s boots for now. And the solider has a fascinating backstory, having served as chief of staff to L. Paul Bremer when Bremer led the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq after the 2003 war.

“I’m the guy who’s supposed to make the trains run on time,” said Kellogg at the time, the focus of a 2003 profile in The Times.

IN OTHER TRUMP HEADLINES…

A stinging rebuke was issued Tuesday to Kellyanne Conway, the president’s senior counselor, for her comments last week that seemed to offer free advertising for Ivanka Trump’s clothing and jewelry line.

The Office of Government Ethics said it looked as though Conway’s comments crossed the line.

On the other hand, Tuesday saw success for the president’s choice to lead the Small Business Administration. Linda McMahon was overwhelmingly confirmed by the Senate. She is a former wrestling and entertainment executive who twice ran unsuccessful campaigns for the U.S. Senate.

NO EASY PATH FORWARD ON OBAMACARE

One of the biggest policy debates of 2017, from Washington to here in Sacramento, is what’s next for Republican promises to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

Two notable markers became clear in the last couple of days. First, new data shows the ranks of the uninsured have dropped to the lowest level ever recorded — just 8.8%. That’s a lot of newly insured Americans who have a stake in what’s crafted to replace Obamacare.

But bad news, too, for some Obamacare recipients: Humana, one of the nation’s largest health insurers, announced on Tuesday that it’s leaving the 2010 law’s exchanges in 2018. That prompted a tweet from Trump that proclaimed the news as evidence of Obamacare’s failure.

ROLLING BACK REGULATIONS

Congressional Republican leaders are churning out a steady stream of bills designed, in part, to undo President Obama’s regulatory agenda.

The list includes coal mining rules and U.S. corporate disclosure regulations.

“With President Trump’s signature, every one of these regulations will be overturned,” said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield).

