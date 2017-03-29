Gov. Jerry Brown proposes hiking gas taxes to raise $5.2 billion annually to repair crumbling roads and bridges

Acknowledging the transportation system has been neglected, Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders on Wednesday announced a proposal to raise gas taxes and vehicle fees to generate more than $5 billion annually for repairing California’s crumbling system of streets, highways and bridges, as well as to increase mass transit.

It remains uncertain whether Brown will be able to muster the two-thirds vote in both houses of the Legislature needed to approve the new revenue sources, which include a 12 cent-per-gallon increase in current gas excise taxes on Nov. 1. Future increases would be made by a new tax calculating methodology and annual inflation adjustments. Those changes begin in 2019 and are fully implemented in 2020.

The package also includes a new, annual vehicle fee that would average about $48 based on the value of the car.

It was announced at a news conference on the Capitol steps attended by Brown, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) and Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles).

“This is a milestone. For a long time the state has not been doing what it has to do,” Brown said, standing on the Capitol steps that were covered by more than 100 lawmakers, labor leaders and construction workers wearing hard hats.

California has not approved an increase in the base excise tax on gas for 23 years, according to Brian Kelly, secretary of the California State Transportation Agency. As a result, the state faces a $130-billion backlog of repairs to state highways and bridges and local streets.

Brown said the plan is a pay-as-you-go proposal that will not burden future generations with debt.

“It improves the quality of our life. It’s good for the environment. It’s good for public transit. This is a good program, it’s the best we can figure out. And now there will be some critics who will say `oh it costs money.” Yes it costs money, and if the roof in your house is leaking you better fix it because it gets worse all the time.”

De Leon said the proposal is long overdue.

“When it comes to funding transportation, safety and road repairs, fourteen legislatures have kicked the can down the crumbling and pothole-ridden road,” De Leon said. “California has become known for our brutal traffic jams and congestion.”

But, Assembly and Senate Republicans released a joint statement opposing the plan. Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley said the state should use existing funds to pay for the work.

“Californians deserve better,” he told reporters. “State government has mismanaged our transportation system for decades and the only response to that is that the Democrats, the ruling party here in California, want to raise taxes.”



Brown has set a deadline of April 6, the day before the Legislature leaves on its spring break, to have the new package voted on by lawmakers.

De Leon and Rendon said they will get the votes needed for the bill, although the Senate leader said it might take “weeks” to get the bill to the governor’s desk.

Brown agreed that making the proposal is just the first step. “We've got work to do. Nothing is assured. Nothing is in the bag.’

Because Republicans have generally opposed the tax increases, the package may need the vote of every Democrat to get the two-thirds majority for passage. Three Democratic senators had been holding off their support before the new plan was released.

Sen. Richard Roth (D-Riverside) had indicated concerns that his district has not gotten its fair share of previous funding. To address that, much of the new funding is proposed to be allocated based on a formula aimed at making sure every part of the state gets its fair share. Roth did not immediately comment on whether he can now support the plan.

Kelly’s office planned Wednesday to give each legislator a customized estimate of how much the package would bring to his or her district.

Although the taxes and fees would be raised in perpetuity, the new revenue would be phased in, with $2.8 billion in new transportation revenues being collected through the early summer of 2018.

The average yearly revenue during the first 10 years would be $5.2 billion, and revenue would exceed $5.5 billion in 2022, according to H.D. Palmer, a spokesman for the state Department of Finance.

The proposal to raise taxes and fees drew opposition Wednesday from Republican lawmakers including state Sen. John Moorlach of Costa Mesa, who said it would especially hurt low income people.

“These people need to get to work,” Moorlach said. “So we’re going to put the fixing of our roads on the backs of the poor. They are going to decide do they buy gas or do they buy food. I see it as an onerous and unfair proposal.”

Brown initially proposed a flat, $65 annual fee on all vehicles, but the new proposal lowers the burden on low income residents, Kelly said. The Value Based Transportation Improvement Fee, which is charged annually in addition to the current vehicle registration fee, would be $25 for cars valued at less than $5,000, increasing gradually to $175 for cars worth $60,000 or more.

Half the cars in California are valued at below $5,000, Kelly said. “[The fee] is more progressive now,” he said.

Brown had also initially proposed to use revenue from the state’s cap-and-trade program, in which businesses are charged to pollute, but auctions for credits have not generated the money expected so far, so that idea was scrapped.

“There are a lot of questions now with the instability of that market,” he said. “Until that is locked down, people can’t necessarily rely on the revenue source.”

The money was found by adjusting other taxes and fees.

The sales tax on diesel would increase 4% from the current 5.75% to 9.75%. Also, the diesel excise tax would go up 20 cents, from 16 cents per gallon to 36 cents per gallon.

The package also includes some reforms, including regular audits, creation of a new inspector general post, and a ballot measure that would guarantee all the new money would go to transportation.

The package also includes a $100 annual fee on electric cars that don’t pay gas taxes.

The tax and fee increases are unnecessary, said David Wolfe, legislative director for the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Assn.

He noted the state general fund has risen by $36 billion during the last six years and suggested some of that money should be spent on fixing the transportation system.

“The answer to solve this problem is not with new taxes that voters don’t want,” Wolfe said. “In order to restore trust with the voters, some effort should be spent on diverting other general fund monies to transportation that should have gone and historically have gone to transportation. The question is one of priorities.”