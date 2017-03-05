White House, citing unproven wiretap claim, demands probe of Obama 'abuse' of powers

A combative White House, doubling down on President Trump’s unsubstantiated assertion that his predecessor ordered the wiretapping of Trump Tower, on Sunday demanded a congressional investigation into whether then-President Obama had abused his executive powers.

The White House call came on the heels of flat denials from Obama that he or his staff had authorized any such surveillance, and from the former director of national intelligence, who said no wiretapping had taken place. It added a bizarre new element to the swirl of intrigue surrounding Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The president’s Democratic opponents called the White House’s intimation of wrongdoing by Obama a classic bid to deflect attention from growing scrutiny of Trump associates’ ties to Russian officials during the campaign. Both Trump and the Kremlin have called the investigations into Russian influence a “witch hunt.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) says he will expand an existing investigation to include Trump's allegation. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Republicans signaled willingness to weigh Trump’s allegation. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, the head of the House intelligence committee, said in a statement that an existing probe would now also encompass “inquiries into whether the government was conducting surveillance activities on any political party’s campaign officials or surrogates.”

Contacts between Trump associates and Russia — which have already led to the ousting of Michael Flynn as Trump’s national security advisor and raised sharp questions about the credibility of Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions — occurred at a time when U.S. intelligence agencies say Moscow was mounting a concerted cyber-effort to tip the election in Trump’s favor.

But there has so far been no finding of any collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

In a statement calling for a congressional probe of the former president, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer cited unspecified but “very troubling” reports of “politically motivated” investigations by Obama’s executive branch, but did not offer any evidence to back up the claim or say where the reports originated.

There was no such wiretap activity mounted against the president-elect at the time, as a candidate, or against his campaign. — Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper

The White House statement added that there would be no further comment from Trump or his team on the matter until congressional oversight of Obama’s actions had taken place, a stance that appeared designed not only to forestall opponents’ questions, but perhaps to head off any further talk — or Twitter commentary — by the president himself.

Trump spent the weekend at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

His string of tweets on Saturday, alleging wiretapping and personally attacking Obama as a “bad (or sick) guy,” seemed to have caught his own staff flat-footed — a pattern that has occurred frequently in his still-young administration, as aides have struggled to publicly parse unsupported Trump assertions without directly contradicting the president.

On Sunday, deputy principal spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, under extended questioning by ABC’s Martha Raddatz on “This Week,” seemed at a loss when asked how exactly the president had learned of the purported surveillance.

“I think he’s going off information that he’s seen,” she finally said, without providing any detail. Although he has access to detailed intelligence briefings, Trump is known to be an avid consumer of reports generated by conspiracy-minded websites and talk shows operating outside the journalistic mainstream.

An article published Friday on the Breitbart News website repeated a claim by conservative radio host Mark Levin about surveillance of the Trump campaign, although it is not clear whether the president was responding to that.

A surprisingly explicit denial of any wiretapping came from James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence. Interviewed on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” he said he would have been in a position to know if any surveillance warrant of Trump’s headquarters had been issued under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, and that none had been.

“There was no such wiretap activity mounted against the president-elect at the time, as a candidate, or against his campaign,” Clapper said.

Matryoshkas, traditional Russian wooden nesting dolls, including a doll of President Trump, are displayed for sale in Moscow on March 2. (Alexander Zemlianichenko / Associated Press)

Russia’s role in the campaign has been a source of concern and confusion for months, beginning with Trump’s often-expressed affinity for President Vladimir Putin and continuing apace as the president denigrated the NATO alliance, declared he held Putin and close U.S. ally Angela Merkel in equal esteem, and suggested he would consider accepting Russia’s 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.

Questions over whether Trump’s transition team sought to assure Putin that Obama-imposed sanctions would be lifted after the president-elect took office led investigators to pore over phone conversations between Flynn and the Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak. The U.S. routinely monitored the Russian diplomat.

The national security advisor was forced out last month after only 24 days on the job when it emerged he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of his discussions with Kislyak, leading Pence to go on national television and deny any sanctions talk had taken place.

Then-Sen. Jeff Sessions takes the oath in Washington on Jan. 10 before testifying at his Senate confirmation hearing to be attorney general. (Jim Lo Scalzo / European Pressphoto Agency)

Russia questions also tripped up Sessions, who during confirmation hearings to become attorney general said he had not met with any Russians while working as a senior foreign-affairs advisor to the Trump campaign. It turned out he had, although he has insisted that it was in his role as a senator, not a Trump campaign surrogate.

Sessions is to provide amended testimony on Monday in writing.

Amid the burgeoning scandal, even Republicans seemed to be hoping the president would not repeat the wiretap claim in such a seemingly offhand fashion.