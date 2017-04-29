Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Military probes possible friendly fire in deaths of two U.S. service members in Afghanistan
- Trump signs executive order that could open California coast to drilling
- House okays one-week stopgap measure to avert shutdown
- GOP shutting out doctors, Democrats in effort to resuscitate healthcare overhaul
- Sanctuary cities get legal boost from conservative Supreme Court rulings
- Two American troops killed in Afghanistan near site where U.S. dropped mega bomb
Thousands march to protest Trump's climate policies
|Associated Press
Thousands of people across the U.S. are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.
In Washington, D.C., large crowds on Saturday were making their way down Pennsylvania Avenue, where they planned to encircle the White House. Organizers say about 300 other protest marches are expected around the country.
Participants in the Peoples Climate March say they're objecting to Trump's rollback of restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants, among other things.
In Augusta, Maine, protesters outside the statehouse said they wanted to draw attention to the damage climate change can cause marginalized communities. A demonstration stretched for several blocks in downtown Tampa, Florida, where marchers said they were concerned about the threat rising seas pose to the city.