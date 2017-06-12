Watch live: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the daily briefing

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Senate Intelligence Committee to question attorney general in open session
- Former President Obama's opening to Cuba may be about to close
- President Trump's attorney strikes a combative note over special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's inquiry
- Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to testify in the Senate over his Russia meetings
- Trump returns to Twitter as his lawyer is said to be planning a complaint against Comey
- Did Comey's release of memos about his Trump meetings violate executive privilege?