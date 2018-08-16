FDA approves first generic version of EpiPen

The approval comes right before the back-to-school season, when sales of EpiPen typically spike as parents stock up on injectors for school or replace expired ones, and people have reported difficulty filling EpiPen prescriptions. There has been "limited availability of EpiPen in certain areas in the U.S., including both pharmacy-level supply disruptions and a manufacturer issue," according to FDA spokeswoman Theresa Eisenman. Teva did not immediately respond to questions about how quickly its version would become available or what it would cost.