The lowly appendix may play a surprising role in the development of Parkinson’s disease

In a finding that extends the link between gut and brain health in a surprising new direction, researchers have found that Swedes who underwent an appendectomy were 20% less likely than those who retained their appendix to develop Parkinson’s disease, a brain condition marked by tremors, movement difficulties and dementia symptoms.
Research published Tuesday also found that surgical removal of the appendix seemed to forestall the appearance of Parkinson’s hallmark symptoms in older Swedes. Among patients in whom Parkinson’s disease was eventually diagnosed, those who had had their appendix removed experienced an onset of symptoms that was, on average, 3.6 years later than in people who retained the tiny organ.
The new study, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, does not make the case for appendectomies as a strategy to protect against the development of Parkinson’s, its authors emphasized.
Rather, they said, it offers new evidence for a surmise that is gathering support among scientists exploring the origins of Parkinson’s disease: that at least in some cases, the proteins that accumulate in a key brain site and shut down production of the neurochemical dopamine are hatched in the gastro-intestinal tract, possibly by the immune system.
From there, scientists suspect these proteins (called alpha-Synuclein) migrate north, using one of the longest nerves in the body, the vagal nerve, as their meandering highway. In Parkinson’s, at some point, these proteins get “misfolded” and contribute to the formation of clumps called Lewy bodies, which invade and damage the brain’s substantia nigra, a site that helps regulate movement.
Although far from definitive, that emerging picture of Parkinson’s disease has begun to focus scientists on ways they might detect and even treat the neurodegenerative disorder years before it causes damage in the brain. Gastrointestinal symptoms such as chronic constipation are often evident in people years before they get a diagnosis of Parkinson’s — a fact that has fostered interest in the brain-gut connection in the disease, and in the possibilities of earlier detection.
But before they can intervene in a complex disease that may take decades to develop, researchers acknowledge they have many mysteries to unravel. They must nail down the full cast of characters — including genes, environmental toxins and misfolded proteins — implicated in the initiation and progression of the disease. They must discern where and how the disease process begins. And they must understand the exact sequence of events by which these multiple contributors interact to do damage.
The new findings, which detect changes in Parkinson’s disease risk in a sample of 1.6 million people, each followed for an average of 54 years, suggests the appendix — a remote outpost of the immune system — should be a special place of interest in this hunt.
“It’s a piece to the puzzle,” said Dr. Rachel Dolhun, a movement disorder specialist who is vice president for medical communications at the Michael J. Fox Foundation, a major funder of Parkinson’s disease research. “It suggests protein misfolding might happen in peripheral organs to be an initiating factor in the disease, and that the appendix might be an organ that could contribute.”
Scientists first observed two decades ago that abnormal alpha-Synuclein proteins were evident in the brains of people with Parkinson’s disease, as a component of the sticky, disruptive Lewy bodies. More recently, however, they have discovered that, in their normal form, these alpha-Synuclein proteins were widespread in the guts of healthy younger people.
Suspicions have increasingly fallen upon the appendix, a thumb-like protuberance from the large intestine, as a nursing ground for the potentially troublesome proteins. Long dismissed as an organ that has outlived its usefulness in human evolution, the appendix is a common site of acute inflammation, causing pain and inflammation throughout the gut, and surgeons routinely remove it when it flares.
But as scientists have studied the digestive tract’s diverse ecosystem of microbes, the role of the appendix in regulating immune responses in the gut — with repercussions throughout the body — has gained increasing appreciation. If alpha-Synuclein was created there, or if the appendix spawned the misfolded proteins that are the hallmark of Parkinson’s disease, the presence or absence of an appendix should make a difference in a person’s likelihood of developing that disease, the authors of the new research reasoned.
It was a hypothesis they could test, if they were able to scour the comprehensive medical records of a huge population over many decades. In Sweden, a country with meticulous record-keeping and a national registry of patients followed from cradle to grave, they had two such databases.
Their research captured the detailed medical records of 1.6 million Swedes over an average of 54 years, including appendix removal in many Swedes and, many years later in far fewer Swedes, a diagnosis of Parkinson’s.
Removing the appendix early in life reduced the risk of developing Parkinson's disease by roughly one-fifth, they found.
The effect was magnified in people who lived in rural areas, with appendectomies resulting in a 25% reduction in disease risk for that population. Environmental contaminants have been found to drive up Parkinson’s risk, and rural populations’ greater exposure to pesticides is widely thought to explain the greater prevalence of the disease in rural populations.
When the researchers took into account the timing of an appendectomy, they found further evidence to suggest a central role for the appendix in Parkinson’s disease. The decline in Parkinson’s risk was only apparent when the appendix (and the alpha-Synuclein proteins contained within it) were removed early in life. Removal of the appendix after the disease process starts, however, had no effect on disease progression, they found.
In addition to their broad analysis of Swedes’ health, the authors also analyzed appendix tissue obtained from 48 people who were not diagnosed with Parkinson’s later in life, but who underwent routine appendectomies. They found that 46 of the samples contained high levels of alpha-Synuclein clumps similar to those seen in Lewy bodies, and that the age of the person from whom they were excised did not seem to matter. In a disease linked to advanced age, this was a surprise.
And in lab conditions, the researchers found that this excised tissue from healthy individuals could easily be made to form the dangerous clumps seen in the brains of people with Parkinson’s.
Combined with their findings from the huge Swedish study population, these findings suggest a model where rogue species of alpha-Synuclein species might jump-start the formation of misfolded protein clumps inside the appendix, the authors wrote.
None of that suggests that the riddle of Parkinson’s disease, which was first described in 1817 by Dr. James Parkinson, is close to being solved.
“There could be many origins” of the disease, said co-author Viviane Labrie, a neurogeneticist at the Van Andel Research Institute in Grand Rapids, Mich. The removal of the appendix “seems to be associated with a 20% reduction in that risk, so it’s reducing the risk.” But while that is a robust finding, she said, it leaves much to be explained.
“This work is nicely done, and there is a lot of power in the size of the population these authors used,” said Anumantha Kanthasamy, a Parkinson’s researcher at Iowa State University in Ames who was not involved in the new research. “It adds to the concept that, in Parkinson’s disease, changes that take place in the peripheral nervous system, including the gut, probably occur much earlier than what you see as the classical pathology in the brain,” he added. “And it adds to our understanding that the gut and the peripheral nervous system are intimately connected to the brain.”