The lowly appendix may play a surprising role in the development of Parkinson’s disease

In addition to their broad analysis of Swedes’ health, the authors also analyzed appendix tissue obtained from 48 people who were not diagnosed with Parkinson’s later in life, but who underwent routine appendectomies. They found that 46 of the samples contained high levels of alpha-Synuclein clumps similar to those seen in Lewy bodies, and that the age of the person from whom they were excised did not seem to matter. In a disease linked to advanced age, this was a surprise.