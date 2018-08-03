A vicious climate cycle: Droughts are becoming hotter, raising risk of wildfire, scientists say

Study leader Felicia Chiang, a graduate student in civil and environmental engineering, said she and her colleagues got an inkling of this as they were comparing temperature increases in the southwestern United States. Overall, they found there was a 0.6-degree Celsius rise in the average temperature between the early and late 20th century. But when they focused on the drier months in the two time periods, the increase was twice as large. In other words, droughts appeared to be getting significantly hotter than they used to be.