Corals on Great Barrier Reef will never be the same after back-to-back heat waves, scientists say

That's because corals take a long time to recover after bleaching events – the fastest ones might take a decade, while the slower ones take centuries. In the 1980s and 1990s, when bleaching events happened once every 25 years on average, such communities could recover. Since 2010, Hughes said, the gap has shrunk to just six years. That kind of one-two punch — such as the back-to-back heat waves of 2016 and 2017 — can knock out even the more resilient coral species.