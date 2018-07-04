How IVF might save northern white rhinos, the world's most endangered species

“If we have the technologies to save them, then why wouldn’t we try?” said Jan Stejskal, director of the Dvur Kralove Zoo in the Czech Republic, where Najin and Fatu were born. (They now reside in a 700-acre enclosure in Kenya, where they are protected 24 hours a day by armed guards.) “I don’t want to witness the disappearance of these animals right before our eyes just because we didn’t care enough to do something about it.”