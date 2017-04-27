Success! Cassini's first pass between Saturn and its rings goes flawlessly

Great news Cassini fans! The NASA spacecraft successfully completed its first pass through the uncharted territory between Saturn and its rings late Wednesday.

Hopefully the next 21 orbits through this never-before-explored space will be just as successful.

More than 100 members of the Cassini team and their families gathered in the Von Karman Auditorium at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Canada Flintridge to await the news.

The first signal, indicating that the spacecraft was alive, came right on time at 11:55 p.m Pacific. (Cheers! Fist pumps!)

About 10 minutes later, another set of signals confirmed that Cassini was beaming science and engineering data across more than 750 million miles of space from the Saturn system to Earth.

Someone in the audience murmured: “What a good spacecraft, what a very good spacecraft.”

Cassini has been flying around the Saturn system for 13 years now, but it had never passed through the area between the planet and its rings until now.

Computer models suggested that the area should be relatively free of dust and particles that might damage the spacecraft, but until it actually made its first dive into the region, nobody could know for sure that it would pass through unharmed.

“We have a saying in space flight,” said Erick Sturm, lead mission planner for Cassini. “Whenever we go where we haven’t been before, we’re probably going to be surprised.”

