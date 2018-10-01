James Allison and Tasuku Honjo win Nobel Prize for 'landmark' cancer therapy discoveries

The two winners of this year's Nobel Prize in medicine or made discoveries that "constitute a landmark in our fight against cancer," according to a statement from the Nobel Assembly of the Karolinska Institute that awarded the prize.
James Allison of the University of Texas and Tasuku Honjo of Japan's Kyoto University did parallel work to stimulate the body's immune system's ability to attack tumors.
Allison studied a protein that acts as a brake on the immune system and the potential of releasing that brake.
Honjo separately discovered a new protein on immune cells and eventually found that it also acts as a brake.
"Therapies based on his discovery proved to be strikingly effective in the fight against cancer," the assembly said in a statement.
Releasing the potential of immune cells to attack cancers joins other treatments including surgery, radiation and drugs.
The $1.01 million prize was announced Monday.