Nobel Prize for physics is awarded to 3 scientists for discoveries in gravitational waves

The Nobel Physics Prize 2017 has been awarded to three scientists for their discoveries in gravitational waves.
The three are Rainer Weiss of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Barry Barish and Kip Thorne of the California Institute of Technology.
The German-born Weiss was awarded half of the $1.1 million prize amount and Thorne and Barish will split the other half.
