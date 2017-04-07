Don Rickles, aggressively caustic comedian dubbed 'Mr. Warmth,' dies at 90

Don Rickles, the aggressively caustic comedian who became known as “The Merchant of Venom” and “The King of Zing” as he took insult comedy to a new level, has died.

Rickles died as a result of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home on Thursday, said his publicist Paul Shefrin. He was 90.

Well into his 80s, Rickles continued to headline in top showrooms and concert halls around the country with his patented brand of insult humor aimed at everyone in his audience, from unknown “hockey pucks” to big-name celebrities.

A Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter captured Rickles' act in 1998 at the Desert Inn when the “balding pit bull of a comedian” was 72.

To the strains of a bullfight trumpet fanfare as the curtain rose and a spotlight was trained on center stage, Rickles unexpectedly burst through a side door and immediately began pelting his audience with insults as he made his way to the stage.

A look back at the career of comedy legend Don Rickles.

“Sit up,” he said to one audience member.

“Who picks out your clothes, Ray Charles?” he said to another.

“Look at the old broad,” he said. “I'm workin' a home here!”

Well into the era of political correctness, Rickles continued to target his trademark jabs at everything from audience members' weight problems to their ethnicities.

“There's a real Italian; you can smell the oil right here,” he said on stage at the Stardust in Las Vegas in 2006 when he was 80. “There's a definite odor in this area. Like a Polack gone bad.

“Hey lady, this is what you're gonna hear. If you're waitin' for Billy Graham to come in and make a kid walk again, forget about it.”

For Rickles, everyone was fair game; the bigger the better.

He was a relatively unknown comic performing at Murray Franklin's, a small club in Miami Beach, in the 1950s when Frank Sinatra came in with his entourage.

“Make yourself comfortable, Frank — hit somebody,” said Rickles as the notoriously moody singer paused then broke up with laughter.

Pressing on, Rickles said: “Frank, believe me, I'm telling you this as a friend: Your voice is gone.”

Sinatra, who later took to affectionately calling Rickles “Bullethead,” became one of the comic's biggest boosters.

While Rickles was having drinks at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas some time later, his date for the evening excitedly noticed that Sinatra had arrived and was seated in a roped-off section with some celebrity friends. After his date said she didn't believe that he knew Sinatra, Rickles excused himself and secretly went over to Sinatra's table.

Whispering to the legendary singer, Rickles asked if he'd do a favor for him to impress the woman he was with: Just come over and say, “Hello, Don.”

Ten minutes later, a beaming Sinatra ambled over to Rickles' table and said, “Don! How the hell are you?”

Rickles looked at him and in a loud voice said, “Not now, Frank! — can't you see I'm with somebody?”

As he wrote in “Rickles' Book,” his 2007 memoir: “Everyone stopped talking. Everyone stared at us. Time stopped. And then, God bless him, Frank fell down laughing.”

By the early 1960s, Rickles was an institution at the Sahara Hotel's famous Casbar Lounge, where he'd score big laughs needling the celebrities who regularly showed up to see his shows and relished being the targets of his barbs.

As Dean Martin once told the comic's audience at the Casbar: “Don Rickles is the funniest man in show business. But don't go by me; I'm drunk.”

But while he was a hit in Vegas, according to Phil Berger, author of “The Last Laugh,” a 1975 book, Rickles' aggressive insult humor was considered “too risky for TV.”

That changed after he made his first appearance on Johnny Carson's “The Tonight Show” in 1965.

“Hi, dum dum,” Rickles greeted the King of Late Night.

Interrupting Carson's attempt to respond, Rickles barked, “Where does it say you butt in, dummy? I'm fed up with you already, you know that?”

As Carson broke up, Rickles continued: “That's it, laugh it up. You're making fifty million dollars a year and your poor parents are back in Nebraska eating locusts for dinner.”

Carson and the audience howled. And Rickles, Berger wrote, “went national after that.”

Rickles, who later became a regular on “The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast” shows, did not invent insult comedy.

Years before Rickles came to fame, Jack E. Leonard, the brash nightclub comic and frequent TV-show guest who died in 1973 at 62, was well-known for his trademark put-downs. “Good evening, opponents,” “Fat Jack” would greet audiences.

But Rickles, as a writer for the New Yorker put it in a 2004 profile of the comedian, “is certainly to be credited with taking insult comedy to an unprecedented level of ferocity.” And, in so doing, few comedians matched Rickles' longevity.

The man Carson dubbed “Mr. Warmth” had his own simple theory for his enduring acceptance by audiences who knew what to expect when they dared sit ring-side at one of his shows.

For Rickles, his barbed, in-your-face insult humor — “sarcasm and humorous exaggeration,” he called it — was all in fun.

“If I were to insult people and mean it, that wouldn't be funny,” he told the New York Daily News in 1996. “There's a difference between an actual insult and a friendly jab. So I don't think I'm offensive onstage. I like to think I'm like the guy who goes to the office Christmas party Friday night, insults some people but still has his job Monday morning.”

In a 2000 interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Rickles said: “Most people think the character I do onstage is the way I am offstage, but I'm just a regular guy who spends time with his family and who turns on the television and watches a lot of sports.”

The only child of an insurance salesman father and a housewife mother, Rickles was born in New York City on May 8, 1926.

Growing up in Jackson Heights, Queens, Rickles was shy as a young child. But his father, he once said in an interview, “was a great ‘kibitzer' who loved to kid people about themselves. I loved him and adapted his approach. I began to make friends by making people laugh.”

But he never started out to be a comic, he told the New York Daily News in 1996.

“When I got out of high school back in the `40s, I had to go to a thing called a war against Japan,” he said. “What did I know then? I was still trying to figure out why I had pimples.”

After serving in the Navy in the Philippines, Rickles failed in his attempts to be a salesman — he briefly sold insurance and air conditioners and peddled women's cosmetics door-to-door. He was delivering meat and mopping the floor of a butcher shop when he settled on a new ambition: the one-time president of his high school Dramatic Society decided to go to acting school.

To his surprise, he was accepted into the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, where his classmates included Jason Robards, Tom Poston, Don Murray, Grace Kelly and Anne Bancroft.