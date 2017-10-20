Laguna Beach Council will discuss proposed park renovations

Laguna Beach City Council on Tuesday will consider designs for renovations at both Top of the World and Alta Laguna parks.

Two years ago the council requested re-designs of the parks to take water conservation into account amid the state’s drought.

Some of the changes proposed at Top of the World include a new turn-around area for parents dropping off their children for school at nearby Top of the World Elementary, removing three coral trees, reducing the grass area by 50% and creating a viewing area with tables and benches in the a spot currently occupied by a water pump, according to a city staff report.

At Alta Laguna, the city proposes to improve drainage in multiple ways, replace damaged fences on the baseball field, refinish a shade structure and upgrade benches and tables, the report said.

Drainage improvements include installing a gutter next to the tennis courts, regrading lawn areas to reduce pooling of water and replacing sidewalk panels.

The city wants to remove the coral trees because they are cracking pavement in the turn-around area and they pose a safety risk, according to the report.

Arborists determined all of the trees have “significant issues” with decay, the city said.

“Coral trees are very heavy soft-wooded trees that can fail when they are structurally compromised," the report said. “Coral trees are also a species that is prone to sudden limb drop.”

The city suggests replacing the coral trees with coast live oaks.

If the council does not want to remove the trees, one alternative would be significantly reducing the size of the trees and removing the decayed areas, according to the report.

Given the state of decay, however, it is unlikely that one of the trees can be preserved, and doubtful the other two trees could be reduced to a size that would lead to their long-term survival, the city said.

The city budgeted $4.1 million for the renovation of four parks: Alta Laguna, Top of the World, Moulton Meadows and Lang.

Renovations at Moulton and Lang are finished while $1.7 million is available to complete design and construction projects at Alta Laguna and Top of the World.

Some of the work at Alta Laguna has been completed, such as renovating the restroom building and replacing an irrigation pump.

The city is seeking council approval to spend an additional $58,000 to cover design-related changes since 2015, and earmark up to $8,000 for unforeseen circumstances, according to the report.

Laguna Beach’s Design Review Board would next review the proposed renovations.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 505 Forest Ave.

