Angels drop sixth in a row and their playoff hopes are nearly nonexistent

The Angels lost again, 6-2 to Houston on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, their sixth consecutive defeat that pushed them further out of the wild-card race. At 76-78 with eight games to go, their postseason chances are slim, nearly nonexistent.

As they trail the Twins by four games, any combination of five Angels losses or Minnesota victories will finalize their elimination.

On Saturday, the Angels started former closer Bud Norris for the second time this month, an unconventional move they say is a coincidence. It will avoid triggering his incentive bonus for relief appearances, saving the club $500,000.

Just as last time, Norris completed the task asked of him. He worked his way into the fourth inning on Saturday, giving up a single run on two first-inning singles. Rookie right-hander Eduardo Paredes was the culprit. With two outs in the fifth, he was no longer able to record outs, hitting Alex Bregman, surrendering a single to Marwin Gonzalez, a double to Carlos Correa and a homer to Evan Gattis. Quickly, Houston had four runs. One more run crossed against Fernando Salas in the seventh.

The Astros started Charlie Morton, their sinker-balling veteran right-hander who emerged out of obscurity to log a series of impressive starts. They also continued their unprecedented shifting on Albert Pujols, positioning their shortstop and second baseman several steps into the outfield. When they debuted the alignment earlier this month in Anaheim, Pujols grounded out to left field. This time, in Saturday’s first inning, he shot a single to the opposite field. But Brandon Phillips quickly nullified his effort by hitting into a double play

That was the Angels’ only hit until the fifth inning. Frustration abounded until then. When Upton cracked his bat on a flare back to Morton, he flung the rest of his bat to the dirt in disgust as he jogged to first. Then when Phillips reached on a dribbling single, Andrelton Simmons quickly hit into an inning-ending double play.

Luis Valbuena began the sixth with a double and C.J. Cron walked to set up an enticing situation. Angels manager Mike Scioscia seized on it, pinch-hitting Eric Young Jr. for backup catcher Juan Graterol. But Young struck out, Kole Calhoun flied out and Mike Trout froze on Morton’s 3-and-2 fastball that grazed the top of the strike zone. That was the first time all afternoon the Angels forced Morton to throw a dozen pitches in an inning.

In the seventh, the Angels briefly rallied. Upton crushed a leadoff shot to left-center field, Pujols was hit by a pitch and Simmons walked. But Phillips flied out, Valbuena struck out and Cron lined out.

They didn't bat again with a runner in scoring position, though Upton hit another homer in the ninth to finish the scoring.

