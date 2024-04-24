Mike Trout hits majors-leading 10th homer, but Angels lose to Orioles

Gunnar Henderson continued his hot streak at the plate with three hits and three RBIs and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Angels 6-5 on Wednesday despite Mike Trout becoming the first player in the majors to reach 10 home runs this season.

Batting leadoff for the second straight day, Trout got the Angels on the board with a solo shot down the left-field line off Dean Kremer (1-2) in the sixth. It’s the third time in the last seven seasons Trout has been the first in the majors to reach double digits in homers.

That began Los Angeles’ rally from being down 6-0 to having the tying run on first with two outs in the ninth.

With the Angels trailing 6-4, Ehire Adrianza led off the ninth with an infield single off Orioles closer Craig Kimbrel and advanced to third on second baseman Jorge Mateo’s throwing error. Logan O’Hoppe’s grounder drove him in to get the Angels within a run.

Jo Adell drew a walk with two out but was caught stealing second to end the game. There was a replay review, but the call stood to give Kimbrel his 424th career save, tying him with John Franco for sixth on the all-time list.

Taylor Ward and Zach Neto also homered for the Angels, who have dropped five of six.

Henderson is nine of 20 in the last five games. The shortstop, last year’s unanimous choice for AL Rookie of the Year, homered for the second straight game when he led off the third with a drive off Tyler Anderson (2-3). It was Henderson’s eighth of the season, which is second in the American League.

Adley Rutschman had his 12th multihit game of the year with two hits and an RBI.

Kremer didn’t give up a hit until Adell’s single with two out in the fifth. The right-hander struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs and three hits.

After Henderson connected on Anderson’s cutter for his third homer this season against the Angels, he led off the fifth with a double and scored on Rutschman’s base hit.

Baltimore broke it open with four in the sixth as the first five hitters got aboard against José Suarez. After Jorge Mateo’s run-scoring, ground-rule double, Henderson had the key hit with a liner up the middle to plate two more.

Anderson gave up two runs and four hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. The left-hander threw 105 pitches, the second-most he has tossed in the first five innings in his nine-year career.

After Nolan Schanuel’s base hit chased Kremer in the sixth, Ward hit Jacob Webb’s first pitch just over the outstretched glove at the wall in right-center to get the Angels within 6-3.

Neto led off the eighth with a first-pitch solo shot to left for his first this season.

Angels third baseman Miguel Sanó left in the sixth due to left knee soreness.

Up next

Angels: LHP Patrick Sandoval (1-3, 6.75 ERA) gets Friday night’s weekend series opener against Minnesota.

