Angels mount comeback to beat A's, stretch winning streak to four and improve to .500

The Angels are still not healthy, still receiving lackluster seasons from an array of their hitters, still struggling to capture the public’s interest, still unlikely to actually qualify for the postseason.

But they are undeniably making this thing interesting. They won their fourth straight game and sixth in seven tries Friday night, scoring six unanswered runs to come back to beat Oakland 8-6 at Angel Stadium. They are 55-55, and only two games separate them from playoff position.

It has become the team’s refrain this summer: “We’re still in it.”

The Angels cite it in interviews, tell it to their pregame visitors during batting practice, rejoice in the possibility that they can yet contend in 2017. With every week that passes with the team remaining in the mix, it appears more and more plausible.

They do not have to play perfect games, particularly in this stretch against Philadelphia, Oakland and Baltimore. They can always come back to win, as they did Friday.

After Mike Trout notched an infield single to short in the Angels’ first inning, Albert Pujols tapped into an inning-ending double play.

It was the 351st double play of his career, which holds grand significance. It snapped Pujols’ tie with Cal Ripken and staked him alone to the all-time record. Only two active players are within 100 double-play groundouts of Pujols: Miguel Cabrera and Adrian Beltre. Beltre is older than Pujols and won’t contest the record, but Cabrera is three years younger and could conceivably mount a challenge.

Making the first start of his career, the Angels’ Troy Scribner did not permit a hit until the second inning. It was a three-run home run to Matt Chapman, and a walk and an error preceded it, that gave the Athletics the early lead.

The Angels made it 3-2 with three singles, two errors, a sacrifice fly, and a hit by pitch in their half of the second inning.

With the bases loaded and two out, Trout flied out to left field. Over the next three innings, they mustered two baserunners — both on doubles, by Trout and Kole Calhoun. Neither man advanced a base.

Meantime, Scribner continued to struggle with his command. When he walked the first two Athletics who batted in the fifth, Angels manager Mike Scioscia pulled him in favor of fellow rookie Keynan Middleton.

Middleton notched a strikeout, then yielded back-to-back hits, the latter scoring two runs. Scioscia called on deposed starter Jesse Chavez for the sixth inning, and Chavez surrendered another run in the sixth.

Oakland led 6-2 until an Andrelton Simmons walk started the Angels’ sixth-inning rally. Ben Revere continued it with a single through to right field. After C.J. Cron and Martin Maldonado hit into outs, Cliff Pennington shot a single into center field, scoring two to halve Oakland’s lead. Yunel Escobar then singled and Trout walked, loading the bases for Pujols.

He popped out in foul territory, but his teammates strung together another rally in the seventh.

To begin, Calhoun, Simmons and Ben Revere drew consecutive walks against Oakland left-hander Danny Coulombe precipitating his exit. Against right-hander Blake Treinen, the Angels did not immediately fare as well. Cron swung at every pitch he saw and struck out on three pitches.

Up next, pinch-hitter Luis Valbuena punched a 98-mph sinker into left field to score two and tie the score. A Pennington groundout got the go-ahead run to third base. Escobar dribbled a grounder to third base, where Chapman fielded it in time to record the final out. But Chapman bobbled the baseball and could not recover; the Angels had their lead.

Trout added a run to it with a bloop single. It was his fourth trip on base of the evening.

The Angels (55-55) gained a game in the American League wild-card chase. They now trail Kansas City by only two games for the second spot. They trail the New York Yankees by three games for the first.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Follow Pedro Moura on Twitter @pedromoura