City Section top 10 football rankings
City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 4:
Rk., School, Comment
1. SAN PEDRO (4-1): Pirates’ defense held good Eagle Rock offense to a touchdown in 49-6 win.
2. NARBONNE (3-2): Gauchos’ win over Cathedral shows they are on the way back to prominence.
3. BIRMINGHAM (0-3): Patriots face Calabasas in final tuneup before West Valley League play.
4. BANNING (4-1): Big win over Palos Verdes demonstrates improvement Pilots are making.
5. CARSON (2-3): Colts are going through growing pains.
6. PALISADES (4-1): 17 tackles against Harvard-Westlake for linebacker Jake Treibatch.
7. GARDENA (4-0): Next up is Dominguez on Friday night.
8. GARFIELD (3-2): Bulldogs face Bell and top RB Erick Stubbs on Thursday night.
9. WESTCHESTER (5-0): Showdown with Palisades is looming on Oct. 11.
10. KING/DREW (2-2): Beat Marquez in OT, next vs. Narbonne at Hawkins on Friday.
