Ernest Nunley of Narbonne signals touchdown in win over Cathedral.

City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 4:

Rk., School, Comment

1. SAN PEDRO (4-1): Pirates’ defense held good Eagle Rock offense to a touchdown in 49-6 win.

2. NARBONNE (3-2): Gauchos’ win over Cathedral shows they are on the way back to prominence.

3. BIRMINGHAM (0-3): Patriots face Calabasas in final tuneup before West Valley League play.

4. BANNING (4-1): Big win over Palos Verdes demonstrates improvement Pilots are making.

5. CARSON (2-3): Colts are going through growing pains.

6. PALISADES (4-1): 17 tackles against Harvard-Westlake for linebacker Jake Treibatch.

7. GARDENA (4-0): Next up is Dominguez on Friday night.

8. GARFIELD (3-2): Bulldogs face Bell and top RB Erick Stubbs on Thursday night.

9. WESTCHESTER (5-0): Showdown with Palisades is looming on Oct. 11.

10. KING/DREW (2-2): Beat Marquez in OT, next vs. Narbonne at Hawkins on Friday.