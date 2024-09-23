Advertisement
High School Sports

City Section top 10 football rankings

Ernest Nunley of Narbonne signals touchdown in win over Cathedral.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 4:

Rk., School, Comment

1. SAN PEDRO (4-1): Pirates’ defense held good Eagle Rock offense to a touchdown in 49-6 win.

2. NARBONNE (3-2): Gauchos’ win over Cathedral shows they are on the way back to prominence.

Advertisement

3. BIRMINGHAM (0-3): Patriots face Calabasas in final tuneup before West Valley League play.

4. BANNING (4-1): Big win over Palos Verdes demonstrates improvement Pilots are making.

5. CARSON (2-3): Colts are going through growing pains.

6. PALISADES (4-1): 17 tackles against Harvard-Westlake for linebacker Jake Treibatch.

7. GARDENA (4-0): Next up is Dominguez on Friday night.

8. GARFIELD (3-2): Bulldogs face Bell and top RB Erick Stubbs on Thursday night.

9. WESTCHESTER (5-0): Showdown with Palisades is looming on Oct. 11.

10. KING/DREW (2-2): Beat Marquez in OT, next vs. Narbonne at Hawkins on Friday.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement