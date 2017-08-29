Angels' Mike Trout hopes to return to the lineup Wednesday

Angels center fielder Mike Trout missed a second start because of a stiff neck, but expressed hope he will be fit to start Wednesday’s series finale against Oakland at Angel Stadium.

“I definitely feel better than yesterday,” Trout said Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, Trout announced he donated $27,000 to the Red Cross to aid relief efforts in areas of Texas and Louisiana rampaged by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. He wears No. 27. He said his thrice-yearly visits to Houston keep the region in his thoughts.

“I see the city, how beautiful it is,” he said. “Just seeing pictures, seeing how devastating it is, how the floods are just overtaking everything, it’s the least I can do. Obviously I can’t go down there and help them, but I just thought every little thing would help.”

Trout, 26, is a weather enthusiast. Whenever the Angels are on the road, he excitedly checks a number of websites to learn about the day’s possibilities. In this case, he said, the weather was hard to stomach.

“You can’t mess with Mother Nature,” Trout said. “You’ve gotta take it seriously. Hurricanes are crazy and dangerous things. When they tell you to evacuate, you should evacuate.”

Injured Angels reliever Huston Street also announced Tuesday that he donated $30,000 to relief efforts. By publicizing the charitable effort, he hoped to raise $250,000.

Short hops

The Angels recalled outfielder Eric Young Jr. from triple-A Salt Lake and placed right-hander Bud Norris on the 10-day disabled list with what manager Mike Scioscia described as a recurrence of the right knee soreness that has nagged him this season. The team announced the move only one hour before game time, much later than normal. Norris declined to comment on the injury. ...The Angels’ 2015 and 2016 first-round draft picks, catcher Taylor Ward and first baseman Matt Thaiss, are among six players from their organization who will take part in this year’s Arizona Fall League. The Angels will send one more pitcher for the abbreviated season that begins Oct. 10.

