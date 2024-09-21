Gabriel Pec and Riqui Puig lead Galaxy to victory over Vancouver

Vancouver’s Ranko Veselinovic slide tackles Galaxy forward Gabriel Pec during the second half of the Galaxy’s 4-2 win Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park. Pec had a goal and two assists in the win.

Gabriel Pec scored a goal with two assists, Riqui Puig added a goal and an assist on Saturday night and the Galaxy beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-2.

Vancouver (13-9-7) defender Ranko Veselinović poked the ball away from the Galaxy’s Dejan Joveljic near the corner of the six-yard box but Pec ran onto the loose ball and scored on a one-touch shot to make it 1-0 in the 35th minute.

The Galaxy (17-7-7) took a 2-0 lead on an own goal by Vancouver’s Sebastian Berhalter in the 50th, but Brian White put away a feed from Berhalter in the 63rd minute.

Pec slipped behind the defense and ran onto a ball played by Puig, from well-beyond midfield, at the edge of the area and the tapped a cross to Joseph Paintsil for the finish for point-blank range into a wide open net in the 69th.

Puig scored on a feed from Pec in the third minute of stoppage time to give the Galaxy a 4-1 lead before Sam Adekugbe, a 29-year-old defender in his seventh season with Vancouver, capped the scoring with his first MLS goal about four minutes later.

The Galaxy are the first team in MLS history to have four players score at least 10 goals in the same season: Joveljic (14), Pec (13), Puig (11) and Paintsil (10).