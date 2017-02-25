Angels shut out Brewers in exhibition season opener

Politics
Pedro Moura
The Angels defeated the Milwaukee Brewers, 2-0, in their exhibition season opener on Saturday at Tempe Diablo Stadium in front of 6,061 fans.

AT THE PLATE: Third baseman Kaleb Cowart knocked the Angels’ first hit of 2017 in Saturday’s third inning at Tempe Diablo Stadium, flaring a leadoff single to right field. He took third on a Rey Navarro single and scored when Ben Revere beat out a grounder to shortstop. … In his second plate appearance, new signee Luis Valbuena worked a walk but was taken off the basepaths on the next pitch, when Carlos Perez grounded into a double play. … Outfielder Ryan LaMarre drove in a run with a seventh-inning sacrifice fly.

ON THE MOUND: Drawing the start, nonroster invitee Yusmeiro Petit threw two scoreless innings. The 32-year-old right-hander struck out two Brewers and allowed one hit. Because he threw only 19 pitches, he threw more in the bullpen to reach his planned 35. … In relief, right-hander Deolis Guerra fired a scoreless inning and left-hander Jose Alvarez threw one, too. All three aforementioned men will pitch for Venezuela in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. … Right-hander Brooks Pounders threw two innings. He drilled one batter in the arm with a pitch but was otherwise perfect. … Left-hander Cody Ege and right-hander Kirby Yates also handled an inning apiece.

EXTRA BASES: Perez, the Angels’ catcher, threw out Milwaukee’s Hernan Perez when he attempted to steal second in the second inning, but threw late on Keon Broxton’s fourth-inning attempt. … Angels nonroster invitee Eric Young Jr. swiped a base in the seventh inning.

UP NEXT: Oakland on Sunday, noon at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Ariz. On the air: TV: FS West; Radio: 830.

