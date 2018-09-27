Angels reliever Hansel Robles inspires confidence

Still, it was timely to begin one of the final bench chats of the year with Robles, the 28-year-old whose contract will be out of minor league options after this season. His recent strides on the mound culminated Tuesday night in an opportunity to close out the Angels’ 4-1 win. He recorded his first major league save since Sept. 23, 2016, after facing four batters in a scoreless inning.