Shohei Ohtani to get first spring training start, as a pitcher, on Saturday

The Angels plan to start Shohei Ohtani — as a pitcher — on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers at Diablo Stadium.
That schedule will change only if something derails his workout Thursday, when he's set to throw a bullpen session.
Manager Mike Scioscia confirmed that Ohtani will not hit on the day after he pitches, meaning Ohtani's Cactus League debut as a hitter likely will come Monday.
Signed in December as the first player in nearly 100 years to attempt to play in the big leagues as a pitcher and hitter, Ohtani's historic journey is moving toward its official beginning.
"It's going to be very interesting to see what happens," Angels pitcher Parker Bridwell said. "We're looking forward to it as much as the fans are."