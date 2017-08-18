Manny Machado hits three home runs, including a walk-off grand slam, in Angels' 9-7 loss to Orioles

Manny Machado capped a three-homer night with a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied past the Angels 9-7 on Friday night in a game that featured 10 home runs.

Machado hit his seventh career slam off Keynan Middleton (4-1), who entered with two on and one out in the ninth. After Tim Beckham singled to load the bases, Machado hit a drive far over the center-field wall to give the Orioles their first lead.

Machado also hit a two-run homer in the third and a solo shot in the fifth to finish with seven RBIs.

Albert Pujols set the tone for the game in the first inning with a milestone homer off Jeremy Hellickson. There would be plenty more long balls on a steamy night at Camden Yards, five by each team.

