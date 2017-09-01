Late August deals haven't always helped the Angels

The Angels surprised many baseball fans Thursday by acquiring Justin Upton and Brandon Phillips to augment their chase for a wild-card spot in the playoffs.

Here’s a look at some other late-August deals the team has made while trying to make the playoffs:

1970: Angels purchase outfielder Tony Gonzalez on Aug. 31. He hits .304 in 26 games, but Angels fade from the playoff race.

1979: Angels acquire relief pitcher John Montague from Seattle on Aug. 29 for shortstop Jim Anderson. Montague wins two games and saves six in 14 appearances.to help Angels win first division title. Don't ask about the playoffs (I hate John Lowenstein).

1982: Angels trade pitcher Dennis Rasmussen to the New York Yankees for pitcher Tommy John on Aug. 31. John goes 4-2 in seven starts to get the them to the playoffs. He wins Game 1 of the ALCS vs. Milwaukee, but can't close out the series in Game 4.

1998: Injury-riddled Angels pick up infielder Gregg Jefferies from Philadelphia for minor leaguer Doug Nickle on Aug. 28. Jefferies hits .347 in 19 games. Doesn't help, Angels fade.

2009: Angels send Matthew Sweeney, Alex Torres and Sean Rodriguez to Tampa Bay for pitcher Scott Kazmir. Kazmir goes 2-2 with a 1.73 ERA in six starts. Angels win the division. He gets shelled by Boston and New York in the playoffs.

CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. CAPTION Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry. Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. CAPTION Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense. Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense.

— Chris Foster