Chargers could be minus Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa and starting tackles for Chiefs

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) watches from the sideline in the second half after reinjuring his ankle against the Steelers.

The Chargers could soon need a bigger injury tent.

After four starters, including star quarterback Justin Herbert, missed the end of the Chargers’ 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Jim Harbaugh deflected all questions about the mounting injuries Monday, deferring until the team is required to release an injury report after practice Wednesday.

That list will be long and star-studded.

In addition to Herbert’s right ankle sprain that left him in a walking boot, the Chargers (2-1) enter an AFC West matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs with concerns about both starting offensive tackles Rashawn Slater (pectoral) and Joe Alt (knee) and outside linebacker Joey Bosa (hip).

Alt’s injury could be the most significant, as media reports indicated the rookie right tackle suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament on the Chargers’ final offensive play Sunday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Alt likely will miss time, but won’t require surgery.

Alt, the No. 5 pick in last spring’s draft, was off to a strong start to his pro career, including a rare perfect performance against the Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby in pass protection in the season opener.

“Joe’s been incredible,” Harbaugh said Sunday in Pittsburgh. “It’s like he’s been playing five, six years. … He’s gone right out of the shoot against some of the best in the game.”

By the time Alt limped off the field Sunday, the Chargers already were scrambling on the offensive line after Slater missed almost the entire second half.

The Chargers tried to handle the All-Pro left tackle’s injury by shifting right guard Trey Pipkins III from right guard to left tackle while subbing in backup Jamaree Salyer at guard early in the third quarter. The protection broke down quickly, however, leading to Herbert reaggravating the ankle injury on a sack on the second drive of the second quarter.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert wears a walking boot after a news conference following a loss to the Steelers. (Matt Freed / Associated Press)

Unlike when he initially suffered the injury against the Panthers, Herbert was unable to finish the game Sunday, suggesting he could be further behind than when he started. It will be something to monitor, the quarterback said Sunday, but he noted he was “hopeful” he could play against the Chiefs, who have won five consecutive games against the Chargers.

Harbaugh said he expected that Herbert, whose postgame X-rays were negative Sunday, would go through a similar regimen this week as the previous week to determine his availability.

Herbert missed two of three days of practice with only limited participation in the other session before testing his ankle out during walk-through Saturday and warmups Sunday.

“The other [option] would be, no, you can’t play, we’re gonna take it out of your hand, we’re going to let a warrior not be a warrior,” Harbaugh said Monday. “That doesn’t resonate with me. And it’s Justin Herbert. They don’t make them like him.”