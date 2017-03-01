Angels rally late, extend Cactus League winning streak

The Angels came back to beat the Texas Rangers, 3-2, on Wednesday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. They are now 5-0 this spring. Their improbable 16-game unbeaten streak in the Cactus League, spanning to 2016, continues.

AT THE PLATE: Right fielder Kole Calhoun blooped a single to left for the Angels’ first hit in the first inning. Center fielder Mike Trout followed with a single to push Calhoun to third, and C.J. Cron singled him in. … Trout doubled in the third inning and was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. … Minor league catcher Jose Briceno delivered the game-winning single to cap a ninth-inning rally.

ON THE MOUND: Right-hander Jesse Chavez struck out two in his first inning as an Angel and one in his second. He did not allow a run or a walk. … Right-hander Alex Meyer was next to pitch. He shredded the bat of the first man he faced with his slider but walked the next two Rangers batters, eliciting a visit from pitching coach Charles Nagy. Carlos Gomez promptly grounded into an inning-ending double play. Meyer set down the side in order in his second inning. One scout clocked his fastballs from 94 to 97 mph. He averaged 95 mph last season. ...Right-hander Keynan Middleton walked a man, hit another, and yielded a go-ahead, two-run double in his inning, with his fastballs mostly clocked at 94 and 95 mph.

EXTRA BASES: Trout has not made an out in five Cactus League plate appearances. … Angels catcher Carlos Perez allowed one stolen base, to Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor, but earlier picked Odor off of first base.

UP NEXT: San Francisco Giants, noon Thursday at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. On the air: TV: FS West; Radio: 830.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura