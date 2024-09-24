Advertisement
Simic family, with two football players turned doctors, continues legacy on the field

Dr. Paul Simic, an orthopedic hand surgeon, and son Will, starting center at Oaks Christian.
Paul Simic, an orthopedic hand surgeon, with his son Will, the starting center at Oaks Christian. Paul was a star lineman at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
(Simic family)
Years ago, when Hall of Fame football coach Kevin Rooney was coaching at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in the 1980s, two of his best linemen were brothers Paul and John Simic. Paul would go on to Cornell, John to Harvard. They both became doctors.

“I hope I don’t have to see John because he’s an emergency room doctor,” Rooney said. “Paul I see because he’s a hand, wrist and shoulder doctor. They are great guys. They were really good players and great team guys.”

If you go to an Oaks Christian football game, you can see the next generation of Simics in starting senior center Will Simic, Paul’s son. The only problem right now is that Will is injured, and you’ll never guess what kind of injury.

Yes, hand injury, so he didn’t have to go to the emergency room when he came home complaining about his hand feeling hurt. Dad immediately diagnosed it as a small fracture, put him in a splint and didn’t charge a co-pay for his services.

Will also could become a doctor one day. The Simics are good at blocking and helping others.

