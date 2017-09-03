Late Angels rally not enough to overcome poor pitching

Pitching is the problem. It will be the problem if the Angels qualify for the playoffs, and it will be the thing most hindering them from doing so over the next four weeks. They have potential-filled starting pitchers, three of them, in Andrew Heaney, Tyler Skaggs, and Garrett Richards.

But Heaney and Skaggs are struggling in their returns from injuries that claimed most of their seasons, and Richards will return Tuesday from an ailment that exacted almost all of his.

In the Angels’ frenzied 7-6 loss to Texas on Sunday at Globe Life Park, Heaney failed to finish four innings and permitted three homers, bringing his 2017 total to an alarming 11 in 19 1/3 innings. Regarding the status of this pitching staff, concerns abound.

On Sunday, the Angels’ two new acquisitions, Brandon Phillips and Justin Upton, notched singles in the first inning. After Albert Pujols walked, C.J. Cron reached to nab an outside pitch and powered it to the right-field wall. The double scored two runs, though Cron nearly stayed at first base because Pujols had trouble making his way to third. He appeared in significant pain on his final few strides toward third base.

Over the next three innings against Texas starter Martin Perez, the Angels notched three singles but hit into two double plays. They scrounged together a run in the fifth, when Mike Trout singled, Upton walked, and Pujols rapped a single into left field.

In the meantime, Heaney struggled to find his footing. He pitched around a first-inning single, then permitted a run on two singles and two walks in the second. Four pitches into the third, Heaney let a breaking ball catch a bit too much of the strike zone, and Elvis Andrus timed it right, golfing it into the bleachers. That tied the game, 2-2, and the Rangers moved far ahead in the next inning.

After Heaney walked Rougned Odor, he of the .252 on-base percentage, he struck out Will Middlebrooks, then surrendered a two-run home run to Robinson Chirinos, the Rangers’ hot-hitting catcher who inexplicably hits ninth in their lineup.

That brought pitching coach Charles Nagy out to the mound and forced Blake Wood into action in the Angels’ bullpen. After Delino DeShields made it back-to-back home runs, manager Mike Scioscia came out for Heaney, and Wood came into the game.

He kept the score at 5-3 until the sixth, when rookie right-hander Keynan Middleton walked DeShields and served up another home run to Andrus.

The Angels (70-67) started a rally in the seventh, but failed to finish it. Trout set a new career-high by walking in his 11th consecutive game. Upton, too, walked. But Pujols, Simmons and Cron all hit into quick outs.

Upton committed another mishap in the field in the eighth, mistiming his reach on a drive to the warning track. It did not count as an error, but it turned an out into a double, though the Rangers could not convert it into their eighth run.

That meant Pujols stood as the potential run when he batted with the bases loaded and no outs in the ninth inning. But he bit on an outside slider from Rangers reliever Tony Barnette and popped out. Up next, Andrelton Simmons drilled a double to the left-field wall, scoring two of his teammates.

After Cron struck out, Kole Calhoun was intentionally walked. Pinch-hitter Kaleb Cowart drew a four-pitch walk, forcing in a run. Up came Luis Valbuena, needing a single to likely push the Angels ahead. He grounded out to third to end it.

Though they lost the series to Texas, the Angels fell no further out of playoff position. They continue to trail Minnesota by 1 1/2 games for the American League’s second wild-card spot.

Short hops

Third baseman Yunel Escobar is scheduled to resume swinging a bat Monday in Oakland. He has not done any swinging since exiting a minor league game Wednesday because of side stiffness, aggravating his oblique injury. He’ll miss a few more days, at least. …The Angels recalled right-hander Eduardo Paredes from triple-A Salt Lake, bringing their current roster to 32. Still to be added is third baseman Jefry Marte, among others. …Catcher Martin Maldonado’s 116 games caught leads the majors after he started all three games over the weekend in Texas. The Angels do not plan on lessening his workload down the stretch, though they now have three catchers on their active roster. He received the last inning off Sunday.

