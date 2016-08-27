Mike Scioscia is considering expanding Angels' rotation

Mike Scioscia said Saturday in Detroit he is considering expanding his starting rotation to six men in September. It would be an unprecedented move for the Angels’ manager, in his 17th season on the job. He has never used six starters for multiple successive turns through the schedule.

Of course, this season is ripe for experimentation, what with the Angels more than 20 games out of the divisional lead and likely to be officially eliminated from playoff contention come mid-September.

Scioscia declined to handicap the likelihood he would act upon his considerations, and he has declined to directly connect specific names to his decision.

“I think there are some guys we definitely want to see in our rotation, some guys throwing the ball we want to keep in there,” he said. “We’ll make a determination next week as to what direction it goes and what guys are gonna come up and pitch. You’re gonna bring up a young pitcher who you feel is ready for the challenge and there’s a role for him.”

The players are fairly obvious. Left-hander Nate Smith, 25 on Sunday, will get a chance to pitch at some point in September, in the bullpen if not as a starter. He was the Angels’ All-Star Futures Game representative and is generally understood to have back-end potential.

“He’s really been pretty consistent the whole year from the reports we’re getting,” Scioscia said. “We’re definitely excited about his progress and the year he’s putting together down there at triple A. He’s having a good season, so that’s all you can ask for.”

Scioscia has also said he’d like to start right-hander Alex Meyer, the veteran of one major league start with Minnesota, in September. He started Saturday for Class-A Inland Empire, building up stamina after being out much of the season because of shoulder fatigue. The plan is for him to next throw in triple A, and he could join the Angels soon after that.

The Angels plan to call up “a few” players for Friday’s series opener in Seattle, their first game after rosters officially expand Sept. 1, and then more men Sept. 6, after triple-A Salt Lake’s season ends. Catcher Juan Graterol probably will be one of the early choices for customary insurance.

Short hops

Third baseman Yunel Escobar is eligible to return from the seven-day concussion disabled list, but will not be activated when the Angels return home to host Cincinnati on Monday. Escobar fouled a ball off his nose. “His nose is obviously very sore, still,” Scioscia said. … Kaleb Cowart started his first game at second base Saturday. Drafted and developed as a third baseman, the 24-year-old began playing the position this season with Salt Lake. “He can handle all the primary plays,” Scioscia said. “The only thing that he’s lacking right now is experience, and understanding some of the angles that as you play more, you start to absorb.”

