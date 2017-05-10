Mike Trout could be back on the field for the Angels on Thursday

Mike Trout missed his fifth consecutive game Wednesday with a tight left hamstring, but the Angels continued to profess hope he will return soon. At the Oakland Coliseum, the star center fielder tested the muscle in a series of pregame exercises with team trainer Adam Nevala and did not appear troubled.

“We’re hoping that he comes out of it great today, works out tomorrow pregame and can play,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “But we don’t want to miss any steps. So we won’t be overly aggressive today to where we’re setting him back.”

Trout passed a batting practice test Tuesday, and Scioscia said has no restrictions swinging.

“Again, we’d consider a DH,” the manager said. “But a hamstring is just a different animal. It’s tough to sit down and stay warm in between DHing. But if it comes to pass where he needs a couple days to manage this, we’ll consider that.”

Angels trainers decided not to allow Trout to appear off the bench Tuesday, but he was resolute in his readiness for Thursday’s series opener against Detroit.

“I’m coming in tomorrow thinking I’m going to play,” Trout said.

Espinosa’s struggles

Angels second baseman Danny Espinosa struck out twice in three at-bats Wednesday, sinking his season statistics to a .138 average, .208 on-base percentage and .248 slugging percentage.

His OPS is second-worst among qualified hitters. Of late, he has ceded playing time to utilityman Cliff Pennington. Longtime prospect Kaleb Cowart has also played himself into the conversation with his patient hitting at triple-A Salt lake.

Cowart entered Wednesday with a .396 on-base percentage, up 56 points from a year ago.

“I think he feels very comfortable offensively right now, as opposed to some of the things we saw last year,” Scioscia said of Cowart this week.

Scioscia stopped short of saying Cowart could become an everyday second baseman, but noted the player worked out at the position throughout the spring with triple-A manager Keith Johnson.

Short hops

Designated hitter Albert Pujols also did not play Wednesday. Scioscia said he wanted to give Pujols a “recharge day.” …The Angels lost their second reliever in two weeks on waivers to San Diego. This time, it was right-hander Jose Valdez, after the Padres first claimed Kirby Yates. Both men opened the season with the Angels’ triple-A affiliate, then pitched one inning for the major league team and gave up two runs.

