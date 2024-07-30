Angels shut down rehab for Mike Trout, put Anthony Rendon on IL

Angels center fielder Mike Trout said an MRI on his left knee came back clean and that he was hoping to resume his rehab soon.

The Angels said Tuesday they are shutting down the rehabilitation for star Mike Trout after a recent setback in his recovery from meniscus surgery and put Anthony Rendon on the injured list.

Trout had surgery on May 3 to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

“We’re going to shut down his rehab in general,” Angels general manager Perry Minasian said of Trout. “He’s going to get reevaluated. He still doesn’t feel good, so we’ll see where that goes.”

Minasian did not reveal any details about Trout’s setback and did not specify how much more time the 11-time All-Star would miss.

Asked if Trout would be able to come back before the season ended, Minasian said, “We’ll see.”

The three-time MVP began a rehab assignment with triple-A Salt Lake last Tuesday but exited after only two innings because of soreness in the knee. Trout said last Friday it turned out to be some scar tissue that broke up while he was jogging on the field.

He said then he hoped to resume running “any day now,” but did not do so last weekend, manager Ron Washington said.

Trout was off to a hot start with 10 home runs and an .867 OPS over his first 29 games.

The 32-year-old Trout hasn’t played more than 119 games in any of the last five seasons because of various injuries. He is making $37.1 million in the sixth year of a 12-year, $426.5-million contract and will earn that salary in each of the next six seasons.

Rendon was put back on the IL because of lower back inflammation. The veteran third baseman had been on the IL for most of the season because of a hamstring injury and played in 14 games upon his return.

The 34-year-old Rendon has not played more than 58 games in any of his five seasons with the Angels after signing a seven-year, $245-million contract.

A career .281 hitter with an .833 OPS, 158 home runs and 663 RBIs in 12 seasons, Rendon has batted .245 with a .729 OPS, 22 home runs and 117 RBIs in 233 games for the Angels.

The Angels recalled infielder Michael Stefanic from triple-A Salt Lake to take Rendon’s spot on the roster.