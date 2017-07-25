Angels report: With Alex Meyer out, they have few options for a starting pitcher

The Angels have a vacant rotation spot and little time to find someone to fill it. Inflammation in Alex Meyer’s throwing shoulder forced the team to place the 27-year-old right-hander on the disabled list.

For now, they have four starters on their roster. They will need a fifth come Saturday in Toronto, and they lack an obvious in-house replacement. The only healthy starting pitcher in the minors from the club’s 40-man roster is right-hander Daniel Wright, who started Tuesday for triple-A Salt Lake and would thus be on short rest.

Deploying a bevy of bullpen arms is an option, according to manager Mike Scioscia. Rushing back left-hander Tyler Skaggs from a rehab assignment with Salt Lake is not.

Left unsaid but also a possibility is a trade.

Whatever it is, it may be a short-term fix. The Angels are confident Meyer will return before season’s end, though they declined to place a more specific timeline on his recovery.

Scioscia revealed that the pitcher had dealt with lesser inflammation earlier in the year. It flared up after his most recent outing, last Wednesday in Anaheim, when he threw the best game of his career.

“But all the tests that he had done point to the fact that hopefully he’ll back in a reasonable amount of time,” Scioscia said. “We’ll just let it calm down and get him back out there.”

Cowart called up

The Angels promoted infielder Kaleb Cowart from Salt Lake and installed him as their starting second baseman. The 25-year-old former first-rounder performed well in triple A and arrived feeling more confident than in his previous stints.

“For the first time in my career, I can come up here and feel like I belong,” Cowart said. “It feels great. I really know what I’m doing, how to fix things. In the past, I was younger, and didn’t really know how to fix things right away.”

When he returned from a one-day call-up a month ago, Cowart began to specialize at second base. He was told general manager Billy Eppler wanted him to gain more experience at the position.

“It was just a matter of doing it every day,” Cowart said. “Knowing you’re gonna play every day and going out there, it became way more comfortable.”

Short hops

Recovering right-handers Garrett Richards and Matt Shoemaker continue to play catch in Anaheim. …Injured reliever Huston Street, out with a strained groin, has not picked up a baseball in three weeks, Scioscia said. After expecting to quickly return from injury, Street has said he has no update on his situation.

