Dodgers call up pitching prospect Edgardo Henriquez

The Dodgers are calling up right-handed pitching prospect Edgardo Henriquez for Tuesday’s series opener against the San Diego Padres, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

The hard-throwing 22-year-old started this season in Class A Rancho Cucamonga, but progressed all the way to triple A with a 2.72 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 53 innings across all levels.

Henriquez is the Dodgers’ 15th-ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Though Henriquez won’t be making his MLB debut until the final week of the season, he can be eligible for a potential postseason roster spot via a petition to the league (which is usually just a formality for players in his situation), even though he wasn’t on the 40-man roster before the Aug. 31 cutoff. The chances of the Dodgers carrying a rookie reliever with minimal big-league experience on their postseason roster is unclear.

A native of Venezuela, Henriquez was signed by the Dodgers as an amateur in September 2018.

