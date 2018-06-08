Angels put Shohei Ohtani on the disabled list because of elbow injury

The Angels put pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani on the disabled list because of a Grade 2 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow, the team announced Friday.
Ohtani underwent a platelet-rich plasma and a stem cell injection Thursday with Dr. Steve Yoon in Los Angeles. He will be reevaluated in three weeks.
Ohtani is 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 49.1 innings over nine starts with the Angels this season. As a DH, he is hitting .289 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 34 games.
We will have more on this developing story throughout the day.