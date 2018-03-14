Chargers sign safety Adrian Phillips to one-year deal and add tight end Virgil Green

In the first moments of the new league season Wednesday, the Chargers announced a handful of transactions headlined by a new one-year deal for safety Adrian Phillips and a three-year deal for former Denver tight end Virgil Green.
Phillips, a key cog in the Chargers' defense last year, filled in as a de facto linebacker in substitution packages, helping transform the unit into one much tougher against the run.
Green, who caught 14 passes a season ago, is a blocking specialist the Chargers will pair with Hunter Henry and, potentially, unrestricted free agent Antonio Gates.
The team also announced a second-round tender for wide receiver Tyrell Williams and a right-of-first-refusal tender for pass rusher Chris McCain.
Earlier in the day, the team signed offensive lineman Michael Schofield to a two-year deal to add depth on the front line.
