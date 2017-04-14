Clippers Coach Doc Rivers named NBA coach of month for April

The NBA on Friday named Clippers Coach Doc Rivers as the Western Conference coach of the month for April.
With Rivers leading the way, the Clippers produced a 5-0 record this month, making them the only undefeated club in April.
The Clippers outscored their opponents by a league-best 16.4 points per game and led the league in field-goal percentage (51.5%) in April.
The Clippers finished the regular season on a seven-game winning streak. They also went 10-2 in their final 12 games of the season.
Rivers and the Clippers completed their regular season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
The Clippers will host the Utah Jazz on Saturday in Game 1 of the best-of-seven first-round playoff series.
