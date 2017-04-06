Five takeaways from the Clippers' 112-101 victory over Dallas

1. J.J. Redick got off to another of his hot starts, scoring 10 points in the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks. Redick was three-for-five from the field, three-for-three from three-point range.

He also converted his 31st career four-point play, making a three-pointer while being fouled with two minutes, six seconds left in the first quarter. He made the free throw with ease.

Redick now ranks second in NBA history in four-point plays, behind teammate Jamal Crawford, who has 50.

Redick finished the game with 25 points on six-for-14 shooting, five-for-eight on three-pointers and eight-for-eight on free throws.

2. It was another tough night for the Clippers bench. As a group, they scored 18 points.

As a group, they were a minus-34 in the plus-minus category.

Marreese Speights had a pretty good night off the bench, scoring seven points and grabbing nine rebounds.

But Jamal Crawford (0-for-2) didn’t score, Raymond Felton had six points, Alan Anderson three and Brandon Bass two.

3. The Clippers shot the basketball well against the Mavericks, making 50.7% of their shots. They shot at least 50% in every quarter except the fourth, when the Clippers were an awful 29.4% from the field.

They shot 60.9% in the first quarter, 55.6% in the second and 52.9% in the third.

4. The Clippers starters played heavy minutes.But with three days off before they played the Mavericks and two more days off before they play at San Antonio on Saturday, the starters came out of it OK.

Redick played the most, logging 39 minutes, 27 seconds.

Next was Blake Griffin (37:42), then Luc Mbah a Moute (36:41), DeAndre Jordan (33:19) and Chris Paul (33:11).

5. The Clippers shot 77.4% from the free-throw line. Jordan, of course, had the most difficulty, going three-for-eight from the line.

Redick made all eight of his free throws, Paul all three of his, Griffin was eight-for-10 and Bass two-for-two.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner