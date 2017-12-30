Five takeaways from Clippers' win over the Lakers

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 121-106 on Friday night at Staples Center.

Here are five takeaways from the game:

1. At some point Saturday, after the Clippers get the MRI results on Austin Rivers’ strained right Achilles tendon, they will know the severity of the injury and his status and how long the guard will be sidelined.

Rivers was injured against the Lakers on Friday night at Staples Center during the third quarter, apparently going down without anyone touching him.

He was helped into the locker room and obviously never returned to the game. After the game, Rivers left the arena on crutches. He did not speak with the media.

It had been a tough night for Rivers health-wise. Rivers went down with 7 minutes 45 seconds left in the second quarter with a bruised left elbow. He returned to play after that injury.

Rivers had 13 points on five-for-12 shooting, three of seven on three-pointers.

2. Blake Griffin’s return after missing 14 games because of a sprained left medial collateral ligament in his left knee was a success.

His 24 points, six rebounds and six assists told just part of Griffin’s story.

He also played 32:10, a considerable amount after Griffin had been out for four weeks rehabilitating his knee.

“I didn’t have any second thoughts, didn’t have any moments when I didn’t trust it,” Griffin said. “That was important. But most importantly, it was just mixing back in with the guys. I think we’ve been playing really hard, been playing the right way. So I just wanted to get back in and have a successful game.”

Griffin looked spry during the game, attacking the basket, throwing down dunks, playing as if he were on a mission.

Griffin made 11 of 12 free throws and he was a plus-11 in the plus-minus category.

“Your first game back, you’re just trying to concentrate on doing the right things, helping out and all that,” Griffin said. “I hope every time we get a new injured guy back that gives us another boost.”

3. The Clippers jumped on the Lakers right away, opening a 17-point lead in the first quarter.

The 35 points they scored in the first quarter were a season high.

Rivers had 10 points in the first quarter, going four-for-six from the field, two-for-three from three-point range.

4. In what now is becoming the norm, Montrezl Harrell exhibited his energy and hard edge when he stepped on the court.

Harrell hustled his way to 15 points and nine rebounds. He did all this in just 16:16.

Harrell missed just two of his nine shots. Of course, Harrell did most of his work attacking the rim for dunks.

5. The Clippers had seven players score in double figures.

Five of them were starters and two of them were reserves.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner