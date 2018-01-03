Five takeaways from the Clippers' 113-105 win over Memphis

1. C.J. Williams put in another outstanding game for the Clippers against Memphis on Tuesday night, scoring a career-high 18 points. He was seven for 10 from the field, three for four from three-point range.

Williams played with confidence and was aggressive.

2. The Clippers finally played some defense in the fourth quarter, holding the Grizzlies to 21 points on 38.9% shooting.

3. When the Clippers needed a pick-me-up, they got it from their bench.

Lou Williams, of course, came up big with 33 points. Willie Reed was good on defense, especially against Memphis center Marc Gasol. Sindarius Thornwell also was good on defense, especially against Memphis guard Tyreke Evans.

Jawun Evans and Sam Dekker also were solid.

4. The Clippers shot the ball exceptionally well. They made 54.9% of their shots, 39.1% of their three-pointers and 83.9% of their free throws.

5. But they also were sloppy with the basketball, turning it over 19 times. Milos Teodosic and Lou Williams each had five turnovers.

