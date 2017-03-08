Clippers can't keep pace with the Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 14 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 107-91, on Wednesday night.

Andrew Wiggins added 20 points while Ricky Rubio finished with 15 points, 12 assists and six rebounds for the Timberwolves, who were well-rested after having their game against Portland on Monday postponed because of condensation on the court.

The Timberwolves held Los Angeles to 42% shooting and scored 23 points off of 17 turnovers.

DeAndre Jordan had 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Blake Griffin scored 16 points for the Clippers. Chris Paul had 10 assists, but scored just seven points on three-for-nine shooting.

Los Angeles was outrebounded, 50-36, and outscored, 62-40, in the paint and 20-2 in transition.

Shabazz Muhammad had 17 points and six rebounds, and Rubio outplayed Paul from start to snap a nine-game losing streak to the Clippers.

The Timberwolves started the day 3 1/2 games behind Denver for the eighth seed with 20 games left to play. Facing a daunting schedule full of road games down the stretch, they desperately needed this one against a Clippers team that has been outstanding when fully healthy.

Los Angeles is 22-11 this season when all five of its regular starters are healthy and were coming off an impressive win over Boston on Monday.

Rubio got off to a flying start, feeding Muhammad for two fast-break dunks in the first quarter and injecting some energy into the arena, and Towns slammed the door with a three-pointer midway through the fourth to turn back the Clippers' final charge.