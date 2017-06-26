Angels snap Dodgers' win streak with 4-0 shutout

The 10-game winning streak of the Dodgers, a stretch of baseball that vaulted the club to the top of the National League West, ended with a whimper on Monday evening. The pitching staff of Angels snuffed out their crosstown rivals in a 4-0 victory at Dodger Stadium in the first game of the Freeway Series.

As the Dodgers took flight last week, the Angels kept grinding toward Wild Card contention. The club went 4-2 on a road trip against the Yankees and the Red Sox. Back home in California, they silenced the Dodgers — a far from easy task — behind a strong outing by starting pitcher Ricky Nolasco.

Both starters defied their recent history. Making his 10th start of the season, Dodgers starter Rich Hill reached the sixth inning for the first time in 2017. He logged seven innings in all. The Angels tagged him for three runs, two of them courtesy of a two-out single by third baseman Yunel Escobar in the third inning. A solo homer by catcher Martin Maldonado off Dodgers reliever Sergio Romo in the ninth padded the lead.

For only the fourth time in 16 starts, Nolasco avoiding allowing a home run. He defused the sport’s most potent offense in recent weeks. A 17-game streak of games with a homer ended for the Dodgers. Nolasco scattered five hits as he pitched into the seventh.

The only recourse of the Dodgers was to literally hit the ball at him. Nolasco departed with one out in the seventh after Yasiel Puig, then Enrique Hernandez lined hits off his legs.

The two hits placed two runners in scoring position with one out. With Corey Seager nursing a hamstring strain, recent call-up Mike Freeman hit in place of Hill for the Dodgers. Angels reliever Cam Bedrosian struck Freeman out in three pitches. The last two were sliders at the shins. To dispel the threat, Bedrosian froze Chase Utley with 95-mph fastball down the middle for the third out.

