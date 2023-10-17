Letters to the Editor: Dodger fans, it could be worse. You could love the Angels

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reacts to losing against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the playoffs on Wednesday.

To the editor: As I read the Oct. 14 letters, I couldn’t help thinking that those lamenting the Dodgers’ woebegone season ending, again, have more to cheer than we Angel fans.

You at least have good management that puts together 100-win teams, providing enjoyment during the season. The Angels have an owner with seemingly no skills when it comes to baseball management.

Given a lineup with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani — akin to Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth — our owner has squandered that chapter of Angels history by failing to provide starting pitchers who can get past five innings.

Bruce N. Miller, Playa del Rey

..

To the editor: The war in the Gaza Strip is heartbreaking. Thousands killed, maimed or terrorized are heartbreaking. Children and women hostages are heartbreaking.

The Dodgers losing in the playoffs is disappointing and frustrating. The Dodgers losing in the playoffs is not heartbreaking.

Betty Resnick, Thousand Oaks

..

To the editor: Many readers have bemoaned the fact that an 84-win team such as the Arizona Diamondbacks could knock a 100-win team out of the playoffs in a short five-game series.

The solution is simple, but nobody wants it: We could go back to the pre-division era, where the teams with the best record in each league played each other in the World Series. Two teams made the playoffs, not 12.

While this doesn’t prevent an epic collapse of a 100-win team, at least it guarantees the World Series champion is good over the duration of 162 games rather than peaking at an opportune time.

John Schiermeier, Valencia