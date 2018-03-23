Enrique Hernandez homers in Dodgers' win over Angels 4-3

AT THE PLATE: Enrique Hernandez whacked a mammoth home run in the third inning, a solo homer off Angels pitcher Jaime Barria. It was Hernandez's fourth homer of the spring, and all four have come off right-handed pitchers. Hernandez has punished left-handed pitching in the past but is hoping to expand his role this season by having more success against right-handers. "He'll get some opportunities," manager Dave Roberts said. "We'll see where it goes from there." Yasiel Puig also hit his first homer of the spring. Corey Seager added a solo shot in the fifth.