Enrique Hernandez homers in Dodgers' win over Angels 4-3

The Dodgers beat the Angels, 4-3, at Camelback Ranch. The Dodgers are 14-13-1 in Cactus League play. The Angels are 12-16 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: Enrique Hernandez whacked a mammoth home run in the third inning, a solo homer off Angels pitcher Jaime Barria. It was Hernandez's fourth homer of the spring, and all four have come off right-handed pitchers. Hernandez has punished left-handed pitching in the past but is hoping to expand his role this season by having more success against right-handers. "He'll get some opportunities," manager Dave Roberts said. "We'll see where it goes from there." Yasiel Puig also hit his first homer of the spring. Corey Seager added a solo shot in the fifth.
ON THE MOUND: Hyun-Jin Ryu earned a note of distinction with his performance. In the first inning, he struck out Mike Trout, who had not struck out this spring in his previous 44 plate appearances. Ryu struck out six across five innings and gave up one run on a solo shot by Luis Valbuena. Ryu said he was unaware of the Trout achievement until Hernandez informed him in the dugout. Barria struck out four in three innings.
EXTRA BASES: Angels third baseman Zack Cozart shifted to second in the fifth inning as the Angels readied him to backup Ian Kinsler there. Cozart signed a three-year, $38-million contract this offseason to be the Angels' third baseman but had spent most of his career in Cincinnati as a shortstop. . . . Kenley Jansen pitched in a minor league game and recorded five outs. He will pitch on back-to-back days during the Freeway Series.
UP NEXT: Dodgers: Kansas City Royals at 1 p.m. Friday at Surprise Stadium. No TV. No radio. Angels: Oakland Athletics at 1 p.m. Friday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: 830.
