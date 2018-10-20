Dodgers have a Ryu awakening as Brewers force Game 7

But the Dodgers appeared to have a better approach against Miley than they did in Game 2, when the left-hander blanked them over 5 2/3 innings. David Freese led off the game with a home run and the others who batted in the first inning refrained from chasing pitches out of the strike zone. The Dodgers didn’t score in the second inning, but had runners on the corners when Freese popped up for the third out.