Cubs rout Dodgers, 9-3

The Dodgers lost to the reigning World Series champion Cubs, 9-3, on Saturday, dropping their Cactus League record to 5-4.

CUBS 9, DODGERS 3

At the plate: Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Utley has 13 at-bats this spring and has driven in a team-high seven runs. … Utilityman Rob Segedin doubled and has six hits — three for extra bases — in 13 at-bats. Segedin leaves camp Sunday to join Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic. Italy opens against Adrian Gonzalez and Mexico on Thursday.

On the mound: Kenta Maeda started, giving up two runs and two hits in two innings, with the Dodgers committing two errors behind him. … Brock Stewart relieved Maeda and endured an awful fourth inning, giving up five runs on two hit batters, a bases-loaded walk, a double and a grand slam by National League MVP Kris Bryant. … The Dodgers scored two of their three runs against the oft-injured Brett Anderson, who started 31 games for the Dodgers in 2015 and three in 2016.

Extra bases: Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts left camp to fly home to San Diego so he could watch his daughter in a school play. … Eric Gagne, 41, threw an inning of batting practice in the Dodgers’ camp. Gagne, who won the NL Cy Young awards is training to represent Canada in the WBC and hoping to pursue a comeback thereafter. Washington Nationals executive DeJon Watson watched Gagne, who topped out at 91 mph. … The Dodgers have been outscored, 31-8, in three games over the past two days.

